UK affirms ongoing police support

Dr Brian Jone [Source: Fiji Police Force]

Outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Brian Jones has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting the Fiji Police Force in key law enforcement and security areas.

During a farewell visit to Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, Dr. Jones said the partnership would remain strong beyond his tenure.

Tudravu thanked Dr Jones for advancing cooperation during his term, including officer training through the UK’s College of Policing and the expansion of leadership programs in Fiji.

Under Dr Jones’ tenure, senior managers of the Fiji Police Force have received international leadership training through the UK’s College of Policing.

The UK has also supported curriculum development for transnational crime training and backed community-led security efforts like the Solesolevaki ni Veitaqomaki initiative.

Dr Jones’ visit signals not just the end of his diplomatic posting but the continuity of a strong security partnership between the United Kingdom and Fiji.

