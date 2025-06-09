UB40 Festival gets major brand support

[Supplied]

Punjas has confirmed its sponsorship of Heineken and Hey Days for the UB40 Music Festival, now less than ten days away.

The festival is expected to draw thousands of fans. It promises a night of live music and shared moments. The event will be held on Friday at King Charles Park in Nadi.

Punjas Group Marketing Executive Dylan Punja said the company was proud to support the festival. He said the partnership brings together global music and premium beverage brands.

Article continues after advertisement

Punja said Heineken would add to the energy of the night. He said the brand would help lift the overall atmosphere.

He also highlighted Hey Days, a locally produced ready-to-drink sparkling cocktail by Pacific Island Beverages. He said it captures the spirit of a great night out.

Punja said the partnership reflects Punjas’ commitment to entertainment and lifestyle events.

He said the focus remains on connecting with the public through shared experiences.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.