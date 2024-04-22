Typhoid vaccination rolled out in the North

Typhoid is epidemic in Fiji and can be life-threatening if left untreated or inadequately treated, and vaccination is the only way forward.

The Ministry of Health, together with the Typhoid in Fiji: Vaccination towards Elimination Project under the International Vaccine Institute is rolling out a Ty-FIVE vaccination drive in the Northern Division.

The Ministry is calling on parents and the general public in the North to get vaccinated with the typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) to protect them and their loved ones.

While the turnout has been really low since it began last week, the Ty-FIVE vaccination team is confident that more parents will get their young ones immunized.

Last year, after the vaccination campaign ended from September 29th to December 31st, only one case of typhoid was recorded which was not vaccinated but more numbers were expected as the population was not fully covered.

Head of Ty-Five Project Doctor Alumita Vuakanisakea highlights that nine cases of typhoid was reported in the North and they were all not vaccinated.

“So last year, we vaccinated just under 70,000 people. Our targeted population from nine months to 65 years is trying to reach about 133,00 people, and we manage to reach about 53.3% of that population.”

She says that the targeted population is between 9 months and 5 years old at the moment, but it is also open to anyone below 65.

Doctor Vuakanisakea says that the Typhoid Conjugate vaccine is safe and would have the same side effects as other vaccines.

For vaccination registration, the child’s birth certificate (or Maternal Child Health card) and the parent/guardian’s ID are required while anyone under the age of 65 years old can provide a valid photo ID.