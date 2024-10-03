Two to be questioned

Two people under investigation for allegations of unlawful carriage of firearms and ammunition on domestic flights will be brought in for questioning again today.

This has been confirmed by the Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa.

The two were questioned at the Nadi Police Station yesterday and were released.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Waqa had earlier confirmed that they were interviewed under caution in regard to the breach in the Civil Aviation Security Regulation in 2018.