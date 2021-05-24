Two people in hospital after tree falls on car

Two people have been admitted in hospital after a tree fell on their car along Holland Street in Suva this morning.

Police officers are currently at the scene while awaiting relevant authorities to clear fallen branches and a tree trunk.

An eye witness says the response from bystanders was quick pulling the two people out of the wrecked car and transporting them to the CWM Hospital.

The incident is causing huge traffic jam along Amy Street, and motorists are advised to take other routes.