Two people have been jointly charged for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata earlier this year.

Police say a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court last week and were both remanded.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by the two accused on 29th May, and was admitted at CWM Hospital, before he passed away on 2nd July.

Article continues after advertisement

The two accused will re-appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.