Two Nasinu man arrested for assaulting bus driver

Two men have been arrested in relation to the attack on a bus driver in Makoi on the morning of the 27th of September 2025.

The two were arrested by the Nasinu Operations team yesterday and continue to be questioned.

The duo, along with others, boarded a bus, and when confronted by the bus driver to pay their fare, refused, as they threatened the driver to take them to their destination.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that upon reaching their destination, the group assaulted the driver, before fleeing the scene.

As the investigation continues, a parallel investigation is underway into the claims of inaction made by the victim, after he sought help at the Tuirara Community Post.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.