Two missing following Serua flash floods

A school teacher of Nuku Secondary School in Serua and his daughter are believed to have been swept away by strong currents yesterday afternoon.

The two were trying to cross the Wainikavou creek in Serua when the incident occurred.

The matter was reported at the Navua Police station by the Head of school following quick search conducted by villagers and teachers of the same school.

Article continues after advertisement

Police search and Rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach the area due to flooding and the Tubarua Bridge in Nuku being underwater.

The public is urged to remain alert and vigilant and take advisories from relevant authorities seriously.