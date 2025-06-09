Two million dollar boost for vector disease control

The Ministry of Health has announced a major new partnership with the GX Foundation under the Belt and Road Initiative, launching the “National Dengue Fever and Other Vector-Borne Disease Control Program in Fiji 2025-2027.”

This collaboration, featuring a generous donation of mosquito control equipment and supplies valued at approximately $2 million, marks a significant boost to the nation’s public health defenses.

The program is already underway with a critical pilot phase.

Article continues after advertisement

Essential equipment is being deployed to high-traffic locations central to disease surveillance and control, including the CWM Hospital, Nausori and Nadi Airports, Suva and Nadi Markets, and Nadi Hospital.

This initial support is actively assisting health teams in controlling mosquito and fly populations, the primary vectors for dengue and related illnesses.

With a formal Memorandum of Understanding now finalized, the Ministry and GX Foundation are preparing for a comprehensive national rollout.

The $2 million worth of vital resources will soon expand to all health facilities, every port of entry – including smaller airports in Vanua Levu, outer islands, and wharves – and directly into targeted communities across Fiji.

The partnership also includes funding for public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on prevention.

The initiative highlights a shared commitment to building a healthier, safer nation.

The public is reminded to support these efforts by eliminating standing water, using repellents, and maintaining clean surroundings to prevent dengue transmission.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.