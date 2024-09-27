Two men in custody following drug raid in Labasa

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 24-year-old and a 27-year-old man are in custody following a drug raid conducted in Wailevu, Labasa this week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu states that the raid resulted in the seizure of several clear bags of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says when the Northern Division task force arrived at the 24-year-old suspect’s home, he allegedly attempted to dispose of the substances and fled towards the back of the house, where he was pursued and arrested.

A search of the home uncovered several medium and small clear plastic bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu also reveals that surge operations are being conducted in known popular hangout spots for youth.

He adds that officers are clearing individuals seen loitering in areas frequented by young people, as they are often targeted by drug pushers.

The operations also cover learning institutions, and authorities are urging management to tighten monitoring measures for those not supposed to be on campus.

ACP Driu stresses that the raid was made possible through information sharing, highlighting community support in efforts to curb the illicit drug trade.