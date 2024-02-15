Two drown in separate incidents

Two separate snorkeling incidents have claimed the lives of two tourists in the Western division.

Police confirms a 65-year-old woman Asian national allegedly drowned whilst snorkeling in waters near Malolo Island.

Attempts made to revive her were futile.

Article continues after advertisement

A day later, a 73-year-old Australian tourist allegedly drowned while snorkeling.

He was found motionless in waters off Tivua Island in the Mamanuca group.

Attempts made to revive him were futile.

Police investigation continues.