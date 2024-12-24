Two arrested for intimidating bus attendant

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Two men who were intimidating a bus attendant at the Nadi Bus Station are now in police custody.

Their actions, recorded by a passenger and shared on social media, quickly went viral.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu confirmed their arrest this morning for causing a public nuisance.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted that such individuals often disrupt journeys by harassing bus drivers and passengers, creating a stressful and unsafe environment for everyone.

ACP Driu advises public service vehicle drivers facing similar issues to stop at nearby police stations, community posts, or checkpoints to report such incidents promptly.

He also urges Fijians to look out for one another to ensure a safe and incident-free Christmas season.