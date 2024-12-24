Two arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]
Two people have been arrested for the alleged possession of illicit drugs.
The two suspects arrived via a shipping vessel this morning and were arrested at Port Mua-i-Walu in Suva.
The arrests were made after a search was conducted by the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Dog Detector Unit.
One suspect, a 39-year-old farmer, was found with branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
The other suspect, a 26-year-old unemployed man, was also found in possession of some dried leaves.
Both men remain in custody as investigations continue.
