Two arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Two people have been arrested for the alleged possession of illicit drugs.

The two suspects arrived via a shipping vessel this morning and were arrested at Port Mua-i-Walu in Suva.

The arrests were made after a search was conducted by the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Dog Detector Unit.

One suspect, a 39-year-old farmer, was found with branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The other suspect, a 26-year-old unemployed man, was also found in possession of some dried leaves.

Both men remain in custody as investigations continue.