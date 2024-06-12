Two additional MPs show support

In a show of solidarity and support for the party, two additional FijiFirst Members of Parliament have expressed their support for the 17 members recently terminated from the party.

This brings the total to 19 MPs who participated in a meeting held yesterday, discussing the implications of the terminations and the future direction of the party.

The two include one who did not vote, while another had abstained.

The meeting yesterday served as a platform to look at alternatives and to map out what’s best.

FijiFirst MP Semi Koroilavesau says they have not had talks with the other seven MP’s however that’s something that’s on the card.

“Everything is up for a discussion and there is no limitations to it.”

Meanwhile, the Party has been given time until 28th of this month to amend its constitution or face deregistration.

According to section 20 of the Political Parties Act 2013 if a political party has been deregistered and has representatives elected to parliament, shall continue to serve for the reminder of the term as independents or members of other political party.