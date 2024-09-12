Tui Nasau ties knot

In a celebration rich in tradition and significance, the people of Nasau gathered to witness the wedding ceremony of the Tui Nasau, Vonivate Vetaukula, and Selai Moala.

The event, officiated by Marriage Officer Viliame Kubunameca, was held as part of the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing tour, which aims to bring essential government services closer to remote communities.

During the ceremony, Officer Kubunameca reminded the newlyweds of the profound responsibility that marriage vows represent, urging them to honor the commitments they made to one another.

The Tui Nasau expressed his deep gratitude to the government, acknowledging that this important personal milestone was made possible due to the availability of government services on the island.

“After many years, this occasion could finally take place, and I commend the government for making it happen.”

The Ministry of Justice’s tour to Koro Island is part of a broader initiative to enhance access to legal and civil services in rural areas, ensuring that communities like Nasau are not left behind in national development efforts.

This auspicious event was a moment of joy for the local community emphasizing the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of all Fijians, regardless of geographic location.