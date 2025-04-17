Tudravu urges officers to uphold Easter values

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The Police Chief is calling on officers to reflect on the deeper meaning of Easter as they go about their responsibilities in enforcing law and order.

In his Easter message to police officers, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu stressed the need for selflessness, a strong sense of duty, and pride in the uniform they wear.

Tudravu is reminding officers of the importance of public trust and accountability.

“There is a lot of demand that is out there that needs the service of a police officer. So I have been encouraging them to give their all as we wear the uniform, have pride in that uniform, we are paid by the community, the public, we should deliver too.”

Tudravu is also issuing a stern warning against corrupt and illegal activities.

“I don’t expect bad apples within the organization rank, if they know that they are being distracted by some illegal means then this force is not theirs. The spirit of Easter is a sacrifice that was done by the God Almighty, so we hope that also the police officers can do that utmost best, giving their all in terms of the enforcement of law and order in this country.”

While touching on the spirit of Easter, Commissioner Tudravu highlighted the theme of sacrifice and expressed his hope that police officers will emulate this by giving their utmost in enforcing law and order throughout the country.





