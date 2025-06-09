Truck driver in 4.1 tonne Meth case identified in court

[file photo]

A state witness today identified one of the accused persons who allegedly moved over 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine from Denarau to the Motorex warehouse along the Nadi Back Road.

The fourth state witness identified the driver in Lautoka High Court as the trial into one of the largest drug bust in the country continued into its third day today.

The 22-year-old whose name cannot be revealed as per the High Court order testified that the accused person, Aporosa Davelevu, was that truck driver.

During cross examination, the witness also informed the court that he worked closely with the accused person, Louie Logaivau.

While taking the stand, he said that Logaivau was allegedly working under the directive of Justin Ho.

Seven people are on trial at the Lautoka High Court for their alleged involvement in the importation of over 4.1 tonnes of meth.

The alleged incident happened in December 2023.

The trial continues this afternoon.

