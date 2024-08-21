Troika-led Mission to New Caledonia postponed

[File Photo]

Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Mark Brown says the Forum Troika-led mission to New Caledonia has been postponed until after the 53rd PIF Leaders meeting in Tonga.

Earlier this month, PIF leaders agreed to deploy a Forum Troika-led mission to New Caledonia following the unrest that began on 13th May.

Brown says it was intended that the mission would report to Leaders at the meeting in Tonga with the visit scheduled to take place this week.

However, he adds the New Caledonia Government has identified a number of issues regarding due process and protocol that will need to be addressed prior to a Troika visit.

Brown states that in order to allow additional time to resolve the concerns of their fellow Forum Member, the Forum Troika has decided to postpone their mission until after the meeting in Tonga.

However, he says the situation in New Caledonia will be discussed at the Leaders meeting, which will provide further guidance on the way forward to support the situation.

Brown says the Secretariat has been working with the French State and the Government of New Caledonia to ensure that the objectives and the arrangements for Troika-led mission meet the expectations of all relevant stakeholders.

The mission was requested by New Caledonia President Louis Mapou and at his request it was approved by the French State.

The mission will be led by the Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka, and Tongan PM Siaosi Sovaleni, who comprise the current Forum Troika.

Brown says the Forum family reaffirms its full commitment to support New Caledonia as best as it can during this time, including through the Troika-led mission at a mutually agreed time.