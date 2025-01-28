Trio remanded for alleged murder charges

Three youths from Labasa charged in relation to the death of an elderly man from Wainikoro have been remanded.

They appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court yesterday.

25-year-old Saimoni Roko, 20-year-old Onisivoro Q, and 22-year-old Roko Tui Baba have been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center.

The three allegedly assaulted the 68-year-old deceased and stole money to purchase liquor.

The deceased was known for begging for money and was often seen carrying a box of coins.

After an extensive investigation, police received information about a youth who had purchased liquor from a nearby shop using loose coins.

This led to the arrest of the suspect and his two accomplices.

All the accused have been charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 237(a)(b)(c) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

The case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called again on February 11.