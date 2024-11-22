Trespasser at $2b meth storage site unknown to police

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the man who allegedly attempted to tamper with surveillance cameras where $2 billion worth of methamphetamine is being kept is not a known figure to police.

Raikaci says the man was caught trespassing on the police mobile unit where the drugs are being kept.

He says the man used a mobile network tower to get into the police property.

The Acting Commissioner says that investigations are ongoing to determine the man’s motive.