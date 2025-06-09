TRC says trust is key as survivors begin to share stories

[File photo]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission says building trust is at the heart of its mission, as it continues consultations across the country with communities still carrying deep emotional wounds.

Following the first public hearing yesterday in Suva, TRC commissioner Ana Laqeretabua stated that they have done awareness sessions in most parts of the country.

TRC Commissioner Rachna Nath, who is based in New Zealand, attended to the diaspora over there, while Laqeretabua recently met with some families in the United Kingdom.

She acknowledged the difficult and emotional nature of the work, especially in the early stages of engaging with survivors.

“It’s not an easy process for the commissioners to facilitate because they’re questioning, what are you doing? Why are you doing it? What’s your agenda in all of this? Are you really interested in us as survivors? Is this a genuine process? Those are a lot of the questions that we, as commissioners, have to deal with. And one of the things that’s quite clear is that this process is built on trust.”

The commission says this reaction is understandable, given Fiji’s complex history and the pain many have carried silently for years.

She adds that the key, they say, is earning public trust.

Leqeretabua highlighted a recent consultation held with Lautoka’s women market vendors, many of whom shared personal stories of hardship and resilience.

For some, it was the first time they’d spoken about difficult experiences from their past.

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has now identified its first 10 families willing to participate in public hearings.

The second hearing is scheduled for today, with more planned later.

