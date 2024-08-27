TRC plays major role: Tuisese

The Tikina Representative of Nausori, Waisea Tuisese

The Tikina Representative of Nausori, Waisea Tuisese, believes that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, once established will have the potential to foster unity in the nation.

Speaking during the consultation for the TRC, Tuisese says the commission is essential to ensure that the nation’s youth are not weighed down by the unresolved truths of the past.

He stresses that addressing historical grievances through the commission will aid in building trust which is a crucial element in moving the country forward.

“If this commission comes, and we have trust, then it will be the way forward to solve the problems and it will bring Fiji happiness and prosperity.”

Fiji Law Reform Director Raijeli Tuivaga says currently they expect to have around five members in the TRC, and the Chair will be appointed by the President.

Tuivaga says of the five, three are expected to be Fiji nationals.

The draft legal framework has about 19 provisions; however, this can increase or decrease at the end of the consultation.