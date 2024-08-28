TRC key to healing historical trauma: Vocea

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is expected to play a vital role in helping those affected by past violations find healing and closure.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea while speaking during the TRC consultation in Nausori yesterday.

Vocea emphasized the need to confront and accept the historical trauma that has impacted many Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes the commission will be instrumental in addressing the deep-seated issues, allowing the nation to move forward.

“Noting that several other countries had some form of truth and reconciliation commission in their own country. There are also some lessons that we can learn from them. We need to approach this process with an open heart by cooperating.”

Vocea believes that this needs to be done now to end the bitter cycle of hatred, grudges, and retaliation.

He says that we need to be forward-thinking, keeping in mind the future of Fiji.

The TRC consultations continue as the team will be in Lautoka today at the Fiji Sugarcane Growers Hall.