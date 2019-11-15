Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Travel

LTA warns heavy penalty for fraudulent users of subsidized eTransport cards

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 20, 2020 5:56 am

The Land Transport Authority will not tolerate anyone caught abusing concessionary bus cards.

This comes after the Social Welfare Department raised concerns that some subsidized cards were used fraudulently by some relatives of senior citizens.

The LTA says a fix penalty of $150 will be fined on anyone other than the rightful subsidized card holder.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority is also calling on subsidized cardholders not to misuse the government’s subsidized eTransport cards which are there to assist the needy.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki says they have through the LTA confiscated some subsidized bus cards.

Fatiaki has also warned that any repeat abuse of subsidized bus cards could see recipients lose their transport assistance.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.