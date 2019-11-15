LTA warns heavy penalty for fraudulent users of subsidized eTransport cards

The Land Transport Authority will not tolerate anyone caught abusing concessionary bus cards.

This comes after the Social Welfare Department raised concerns that some subsidized cards were used fraudulently by some relatives of senior citizens.

The LTA says a fix penalty of $150 will be fined on anyone other than the rightful subsidized card holder.

Article continues after advertisement

The Authority is also calling on subsidized cardholders not to misuse the government’s subsidized eTransport cards which are there to assist the needy.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki says they have through the LTA confiscated some subsidized bus cards.

Fatiaki has also warned that any repeat abuse of subsidized bus cards could see recipients lose their transport assistance.