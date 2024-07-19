Transparency concerns raised in Cogea Relocation Project

[Source: File Photo]

Delays in the progress of the Cogea Relocation project in Wainunu, Bua, have been discussed during this week’s Bua Provincial Council meeting.

Wainunu district representative, Peni Matawalu, told FBC News that villagers have been awaiting relocation since 2020, following severe flooding of the Wainunu River during TC Yasa, which destroyed 18 homes.

Matawalu is concerned about transparency in the current project managed by the Fiji Council of Social Services, highlighting a lack of civil works before the construction phase began.

In response, FCOSS Director Vani Catanasiga stressed the organization is carefully considering all aspects of the relocation project.

Catanasiga says that if the district representative had visited Cogea three weeks ago, he would have seen the groundbreaking ceremony between the village and contractors.

“I hope he does take the time to visit along with the person who is accompanying him to investigate the project. I hope that they go down and see the houses for themselves. And also talk to the right people – we have a site engineer and a community engagement officer.”

Meanwhile, construction of two standard houses has commenced at the new Cogea village site and is progressing well, with exceptions noted for houses built under the previous government.