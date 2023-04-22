Training opportunities needed to boost businesses

There is a need to work on business advisory, upskilling, training, and mentoring opportunities.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says this will empower and equip entrepreneurs to learn and understand the basics of conducting a business.

Kamikamica says the government also needs to invest in the correct infrastructure to support local businesses.

“Whether its roads, electricity, water, or IT services, this essential infrastructure unlocks economic opportunities for our entrepreneurs to expand and diversify.”

Kamikamica says there needs to be a collective approach to identifying and providing solutions to problems faced by the commercial sector, in particular MSMEs.