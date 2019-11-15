Traffic signal maintenance works at Samabula FNU

The Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out Traffic Signal Maintenance works over a period of 3 weeks from next Monday at the FNU Samabula Intersection depending on the weather.

FRA says the maintenance work is targeted to repair the faulty pedestrian crossing control system at the intersection.

The works will be carried out from next Monday.

FRA says during this time, there will be lane closures as and when required and temporary traffic management will be deployed on-site to assist motorists and pedestrian to manoeuver safely.

Motorists and pedestrians have been requested to exercise extra caution and to follow the traffic management employed on site.