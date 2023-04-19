Traditional mindsets of discipline can change: Dr Najat

United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative on Violence Against Children, Dr. Najat M'jid

Reviewing the legislative framework and cultural aspects are two of the key recommendations that could assist in addressing violence against children.

This was highlighted by the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative on Violence Against Children, Dr. Najat M’jid.

Dr. Najat says there are forms of violence that are criminal in nature and cannot be justified by culture.

“But what is important is the need to change behavior, attitude, and so on while respecting your tradition and culture. I’m coming from a culture where we learn respect, tolerance, and dialogue, and you have the same, so why is it currently not like that? Why are we switching from a traditional to a violent aspect?”

She adds that there are laws that prohibit corporal and humiliating punishment, but an alternative positive approach is needed, which requires the involvement of parents, religious leaders, and communities as a whole.

Dr. Najat highlights that many countries that are very conservative in their culture still change in due time because of a clear understanding of addressing violence against children, which can also work for Fiji.