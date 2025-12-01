Trademark Bill will stop misuse of iTaukei cultural identity: Vasu

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the Trademarks (Amendment) Bill 2025 is a key step toward preventing the misuse and commercialisation of iTaukei cultural expressions.

He says the Bill directly addresses long-standing concerns about attempts to trademark the word “Bula”, the unauthorised use of sacred “masi” designs, and people using clan identifiers without any cultural connection.

Vasu says the amendment gives the Registrar of Trademarks the power to reject applications that undermine cultural integrity, strengthening national identity and ensuring Fiji’s cultural heritage cannot be claimed or monopolised.

He adds the reforms also support gender equality under SDG 5, noting that iTaukei women who preserve traditional arts often lose income and recognition when their designs are copied. Protecting these cultural expressions, he says, supports rural women’s livelihoods.

The Minister says the amendment aligns with global standards including UNDRIP and the TRIPS Agreement, and lays the groundwork for upcoming laws on Traditional Knowledge and Traditional Cultural Expressions.

“This Bill protects the sacred words and symbols that carry the mana of our ancestors and secures our cultural future.”

