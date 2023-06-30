Trade ministry focuses on investment

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica outlines their ministry’s focus on promoting investment as their primary national budget submission, signalling a strong commitment to bolstering the country’s economy.

While specific details of their budget submission were not disclosed, Kamikamica hints at their obligation to foster economic growth through trade and investment.

Highlighting the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Kamikamica emphasizes that more could be done in this vital sector.

“Making sure that any investor coming to Fiji is made to feel welcome and that we provide good servicing so they feel confident in investing in Fiji, we are trying to make sure that Government is seen as pro-business.”

He acknowledges the untapped potential of leveraging the private sector to further empower small businesses.

The Trade Minister’s remarks come at a time when the nation is actively seeking strategies to stimulate economic development and create favorable conditions for business growth.

Kamikamica underscores the significance of SMEs in driving economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

He adds by providing support to these enterprises, they aim to nurture an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive, thereby contributing to the overall prosperity of the nation.