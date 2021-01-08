Home

News

Tractor handover expected to boost agriculture growth in Bua

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 14, 2021 1:01 pm
[Source: Department of Information]

A rice farming community in Bua received a tractor aimed to increase agricultural productivity from the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday.

The tractor was handed over to the Bua Rice Farmers’ Cooperative in Vatubogi.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says the cooperative had one of the largest rice schemes in Bua and as such Government looked forward in seeing a surge in agriculture growth in this area.

Article continues after advertisement

He also urged the Bua Rice Farmers’ cooperative to ensure that the tractor is well maintained at all times so that it would benefit the farmers in the long run.

