Tourism Fiji remains optimistic

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill is hopeful there will be more bookings from Australia in the coming months.

February and March are usually off-season months, however, Hill is optimistic that Australia’s decision to ease COVID-19 testing requirements will mean more bookings.

Returning travellers to Australia will have the option of completing a rapid antigen test within 24-hours before their flight, rather than having to take an expensive PCR test within three days as previously required.

Hill adds some people may have held back or pushed holidays to the later part of the year, and the new testing criteria may see travel plans reconsidered.

“I think in March we’ve got an opportunity to get to probably around 20 – 25, 000 mark but this could really change things for us. It gives us the opportunity to really start to promote again heavily to Australia and tell them about these changes and perhaps the people that were hesitant to come will now be more open about coming.”

Despite the restrictions, Fiji recorded high bookings throughout December and the first half of January.

Hill says they are hoping for more bookings from the April high season onwards.