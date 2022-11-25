The tourism sector adopts new ways post-pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic has allowed the tourism industry to boost its communication strategy and provide training about new customer expectations.

This is according to Multi-Property Vice President Pacific Islands Marriott International General Manager Westin and Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex, Neeraj Chadha, as he says many businesses had to relook at the new trends and implement them.

He says their staff also went through another level of training to reflect on its performance and adopt new ways to move forward.

“The guest, our communication strategy and marketing strategy had to change to make sure that we give comfort and confidence to the travelers that are coming into the destination and using our brands so as a learning journey, I think we were able to execute on that very well.”

Sheraton & Westin Resorts Fiji is also pivoting its operations towards sustainability.