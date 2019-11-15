New programme to prepare Fiji for tourist arrivals

Tourism Fiji has launched a Care Fiji Commitment programme to reassure visitors that Fiji is a safe destination for their next holiday.

As part of the Commitment, hotels and resorts that sign up will have to have enhanced sanitation practices, practice physical distancing, have contact tracing and case identification protocols.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says Fiji is currently the top travel destination given our containment of COVID-19 and this initiative will enhance our position as the best option for holiday makers.

Article continues after advertisement

Frontline workers will have to have taken a COVID-19 safe training programme and all facilities must have a wellness ambassador.

As part of the commitment, visitors from COVID-19 contained countries and territories can enter Fiji without quarantine.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says discussions are underway on which countries can be classified as COVID-19 contained.

However, border restrictions for other travelers with 14-day mandatory quarantine remains.

Developed in consultation with stakeholders from the tourism industry, through the Tourism Recovery Team and endorsed by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce and Ministry of Health, the program will play a significant role in Tourism Fiji’s market re-entry plans.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says the Care Fiji Commitment is their obligation to the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels to Fiji.

Koya adds at the end of the day, the safety and wellbeing of Fijians will be a priority.