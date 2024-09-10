Tourism to drive $1-2 billion into economy: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Tourism Manoa Kamikamica reveals that approximately $1-2 billion is projected to be injected into the economy over the next six to 12 months.

Speaking at the branding launch of the Kimaya Group and the re-opening of Yatule Resort and Spa on Natadola Beach, Kamikamica highlights the impact of the tourism sector on the economy, noting that it currently accounts for around 40 percent of the nation’s GDP.

He stresses the tourism industry has caused a significant ripple effect, benefiting various sectors, including agriculture.

Kamikamica states the government is actively working to enhance the investment environment by streamlining processes and reducing bottlenecks to attract more foreign and domestic investments.

“Obviously, it’s driven by tourism, but should that happen, there will be a surge in the economic activity in the country. And that’s beyond some of the other things that the government is trying to do. This, of course, symbolizes the confidence that investors have had in the economy, as the government continues to strive to create an investment environment that is both easy to do business in.”

Kimaya Group’s Managing Director, Damen Gounder, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Gounder says their recent project of renovating Yatule Resort, which cost $7 million and was completed in just six months, reflects their dedication to efficiency and evolution.

He describes Kimaya Group’s expansion as a significant leap forward, not just for the company but for the broader tourism landscape.

“This journey has not been easy. In a market where we compete with international giants, the road often has been challenging, but we have been fortunate to find support where it matters most, right here at home. Partnerships have played a crucial role in our growth and sustainability”

FNPF CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu commends the ongoing successful partnership with Kimaya Group, which has been in place since 2015.

He adds that the recent developments mark a new phase in this enduring relationship.