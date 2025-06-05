Tourism shows promising recovery

[file photo]

Tourism in Fiji showed signs of recovery last month.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji, in its May Economic Review said visitor arrivals improved during in May.

However, total arrivals for the year up to April were still 2.7 percent lower than the same period in 2024, standing at 264,482 visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

The RBF said the drop was mainly due to fewer visitors from key markets like New Zealand, which fell 10.9 percent, and Australia, which dropped 3.3 percent.

These declines were only partly offset by increases in visitors from Pacific Island countries (up 21.4%), the USA (7.4%), and the UK and Europe (2.7%).

The RBF said sector performance was mixed. Mineral water production went up 11.4 percent after major plant upgrades.

The labour market is also slowly easing, with more registered workers and higher wages.

Early 2025 data from the Fiji National Provident Fund shows a 3.0 percent rise in the number of registered workers.

Wages have increased by about 10.0 percent.

The RBF said this, along with steady remittances, supported consumption.

VAT collections rose 10.0 percent, with strong growth in both domestic and customs collections. Vehicle registrations jumped 28.1 percent, while new consumption-related loans soared by 65.3 percent to $835.0 million, mainly from the wholesale, retail, hotel and restaurant sectors.

Remittances remained strong. Inward flows totalled $448.5 million, up 10.4 percent. Most of the funds came through mobile money channels.

Outward remittances also rose 13.3 percent to $174.2 million, largely from emigrants and non-residents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.