Tourism Ministry’s swift response to cyclone prep

Port Denarau Marina [Source: Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association/Facebook]

The majority of tourists in the Mamanuca and Yasawa groups have been safely repatriated to the mainland.

The Ministry of Tourism says since Friday, a number of advisories have been issued to operators, including eight weather emergency preparedness reminders.

In a statement it says by yesterday guests were moved across, allowing vessels enough time to be moved into the cyclone bolt holes.

This was coordinated by the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and Port Denarau Marina.

Current room inventory is around 40%–50% in the north and south coast, 60–70 percent in Coral Coast and Nadi area, and 80–90 percent in Denarau.

The Tourism Response Team has also been re-activated, consisting of key government and industry stakeholders to coordinate communications.