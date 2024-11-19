Tourism Fiji lauds $10m renovation at Beachcomber Resort

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill has expressed excitement in relation to the ongoing $10 million renovation project at Beachcomber Island Resort, calling it a pivotal development for the tourism industry.

Speaking at a press conference about the project in Nadi today, Hill commends the project’s investors, Mark and Brendon Deeley, and the team behind it for their dedication to not only enhancing the resort’s offerings but also for their commitment to understanding Fiji’s unique cultural landscape.

Hill says the Beachcomber Island Resort renovation project, is expected to revitalize the iconic tourism property and restore it to its former glory.

He says the resort, which has been a popular destination for tourists for decades, had recently seen a decline in standards, which resulted in several negative reviews.

“And so from that perspective, it was fantastic for us that we can see the vision that the guys are bringing; we need those new rooms; we need rooms at four stars. And when you’ve got a property that’s beautiful with that, as close to the mainland, it demands having owners that are really invested in it and really want to take it to where it should be, which is what the guys are all about.”

The $10 million project includes the construction of new four-star rooms, a key component that Hill emphasizes is essential for attracting international guests.

The first phase of the renovation, costing approximately $4 million, is already underway and is expected to be completed by April 2025.

Following that, the second phase will begin.