Toddler burned by hot pot

Source: Aspen Medical

A one- year- boy is admitted at the Lautoka Aspen Hospital after he sustained more than 50 percent burns from a hot pot placed on the floor.

The incident took place in a village in Navosa on Sunday.

The child was rushed to the Navosa Hospital, and was later transferred to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital where he remains admitted.

Police says they will also conduct investigation to look at the element of negligence.

The Police Force is calling on parents and guardians to closely monitor young children to avoid accidents and the loss of life.

