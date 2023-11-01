TLTB endorses policy amendments to empower landowners

Solomoni Nata [Source: TLTB/Facebook]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has officially endorsed amendments to its Trust Policy.

Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata emphasizes that this decision underscores TLTB’s unwavering commitment to empowering landowners and facilitating their expansion into diverse business opportunities.

Nata says the trust policy primarily delineates the guidelines governing the distribution of lease monies to landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

The recent amendments are centered on the provision of essential assistance in the form of a commercial deed of trust.

He says the deed of trust is designed to aid landowning units (LOU) and individual landowners in the pursuit, development, or enhancement of their business concepts.

By offering such assistance, Nata says the TLTB aims to actively contribute to the growth and development of commercial activities for landowners.

This strategic move effectively manages lease proceeds, creating sustainable business opportunities.

Nata emphasizes the significance of this amendment in their ongoing efforts to support landowners and enhance their financial prospects.

TLTB operates under Section 3(5) of the iTaukei Lands Trust Act 1940, granting the Board the authority to establish rules for its proceedings and ensuring effective administration and control.

The interim CEO says the amendment aligns with TLTB’s core mission to collect and distribute premiums, royalties, and lease money to landowners, enabling them to thrive in a dynamic economic landscape.