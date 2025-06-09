TLTB completes historic iTaukei land allotment

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has completed the long-awaited allotment of nearly 1,000 Schedule A and B land parcels to iTaukei landowning units.

The TLTB labels this as a major milestone in land management and indigenous land rights.

TLTB Chair Ifereimi Vasu confirmed the final report has been accepted by the Board, marking the end of a process that began in 2002 following legislative amendments.

Out of 1,026 parcels originally transferred from the Ministry of Lands, 991 have now been formally allotted and gazetted.

This includes over 79,000 hectares of Schedule A land and more than 32,000 hectares under Schedule B.

Vasu says the completion provides clarity and security of land tenure, paving the way for better land use and economic empowerment.

The process, supported by government funding since 2003, was led by the Reserves Commission and involved years of fieldwork, consultations, and legal inquiries.

Some parcels still require further verification, including land with unresolved ownership or physical location issues, but TLTB says work continues to finalize these.

By December next year, all records and titles will be archived for future use, bringing an era of uncertainty to a close for many landowning groups.

