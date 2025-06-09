TISI Sangam marks 100 years with national torch relay

Then India Sanmarga Ikya Sangam will host what is expected to be Fiji’s largest torch relay to celebrate its 100th anniversary this April.

The “Torch of Unity” will begin its journey on March 18 at the original temple site in Nadi, where the organisation was founded in 1926.

The relay will travel across Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Levuka, stopping at Sangam schools, temples and community centres before arriving at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple on March 31.

Article continues after advertisement

This will signal the start of the Centennial Celebration and National Convention, to be held from April 2nd to 6th at King Charles Park.

TISI Sangam National President Parveen Kumar Bala says the relay symbolises unity and resilience, and aims to connect the organisation’s history with future generations.

The centenary will also feature a Charity Queens contest involving contestants from Sangam-run high schools, with the winner to be crowned during the Nadi celebrations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.