Time to prioritize our seniors, says Kiran

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

There is an urgent need for a more comprehensive and robust care system for the elderly population to ensure their long-term well-being, dignity, and respect as they age.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlights the pressing challenges faced by seniors, including an alarming rise in cases of elder abuse, neglect, and mental health issues.

She is calling for stronger partnerships between the government, families, and various organizations to better support seniors in addressing these challenges.

“And as the government provides grant support to these organizations for essential services such as aged care facilities, welfare programs, and community-based support initiatives, I know there is always a need for more.”

Kiran also stresses the urgency of a legislative review and an increase in community-based support to ensure that the elderly are treated well.