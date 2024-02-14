Tikoduadua urges stakeholders to protect youth

[File Photo]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has directed a warning at drug peddlers.

Tikoduadua says the police are coming down hard on individuals involved, citing the threats of illicit trade on young adults.

The Minister calls on stakeholders to come together and protect youth from getting involved, highlighting the consequences of drugs.

He says awareness and education are much needed now.

Tikoduadua admits ongoing operations to seize drugs as he also issued a stern warning.

“And the concern is that the people are taking advantage of this, and then they’re selling everywhere here. But we are busting them slowly, and we want to tell them we’re going to come for them.”

Tikoduadua says prevention is key, and that starts with education.

He has highlighted the vital need to re-educate young people to stay away from drugs.