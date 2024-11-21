Tikoduadua offers to step down pending Grace Rd passport probe

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua has offered to temporarily step aside from his role.

This follows the revelation of unauthorised issuance of passports to the children of individuals associated with the Grace Road human rights allegations.

He has directed an immediate and thorough investigation to determine how the lapse occurred and to hold accountable those responsible.

Tikoduadua believes that stepping down is necessary to ensure the inquiry is conducted

impartially and without any perception of undue influence from his office.

He has communicated his decision to the Prime Minister and awaits his guidance on the matter.

Tikoduadua said that passports appear to have been issued without his knowledge, without the approval of the Permanent Secretary, and without authorisation from senior management within the Department of Immigration.

He added that if confirmed, this constitutes a significant breach of our protocols and raises serious concerns about the internal oversight mechanisms within the department.

Tikoduadua has assured that he will fully cooperate with the investigation and work towards restoring any trust that may have been compromised.