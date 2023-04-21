Tikoduadua condemns students rogue behaviour on public transport

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is calling on school students and children to be mindful of their behaviour while travelling on the bus.

This comes after numerous concerns were raised after watching videos of schoolchildren rocking buses.

Tikoduadua says this points to a certain behaviour where police can only come in and help out, and the next thing they do with that kind of behaviour is arrest people.

He says that the police can only react to it, talk to people, and ask them to behave, but the responsibilities are on their parents and teachers.

“It’s an issue the police react to, the responsibility is never taken away from the parents, if these are students, that it’s the parental responsibility to make sure children actually behave correctly and under the care of their teachers they make sure that they follow, though it’s not easy but their first lie.”

The Minister is calling students to be considerate of others, be kind, and be tolerant while on the bus.