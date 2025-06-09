Three men charged over alleged robbery

[File Photo]

Three men charged with allegedly assaulting and robbing a man in Caubati earlier this week will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The three, all in their 20s, are alleged to have assaulted and robbed the victim of his mobile phone and money on Monday afternoon.

The three had hired the victim’s taxi from Laucala and asked to be dropped in Caubati, where the alleged incident occurred.

A team from the Southern Division was formed to apprehend the suspects, whereby all three, in their 20s, residing in Cunningham, were arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Officers managed to recover the victim’s mobile phone.

