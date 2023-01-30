Three in custody for alleged assault

Police Badge. [File Photo]

Three people are in custody for allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old businessman of Natua, Seaqaqa on Saturday.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu says the man reported that he was assaulted by a group of youth from Buavou, Seaqaqa.

ACP Driu says the man reported that he was attending a wedding when he allegedly saw some youth throwing stones at the roof of their shed.

He says the victim with two others approached the suspects who allegedly assaulted the businessman

The two others were also allegedly assaulted.