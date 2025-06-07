Thousands join environmental campaign

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

More than a thousand people took part in the Pacific Recycling Foundation’s third roadside campaign.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo praised the strong turnout, which included students, private sector representatives, government officials, and members of the disability community.

He says the campaign highlights the shared responsibility we all have in protecting our environment and oceans.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

Deo adds that everyone is affected by environmental issues, and ongoing efforts along with government support are needed until all people join the cause.



[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

“We need people to come forward. Globally, we’ve seen a shift where people are moving backwards, where we don’t recognize climate change or see how environmental harm is affecting us. We need to get more and more active in this space. It’s not just students who can take that space.”



[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

Deo also highlights that corporate greed putting profits before people is a serious challenge that must be addressed before it’s too late.



[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

Dilkusha Methodist High School teacher Peceli Raduva says he participated in the campaign with his students to empower them to become environmental activists.



[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

“This will empower the students to be aware of their environment and also remind them that choices have consequences. If you don’t look after the environment, the environment will not provide what we need.”

PRF has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental and ocean protection. This year’s theme for World Environment Day and World Oceans Day is “Stand in Solidarity to Protect Our Environment.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.