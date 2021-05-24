They left on good terms says Commander

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai has confirmed receiving the resignation of two senior officers.

The two are Deputy Commanders, Brigadier General, Mohammed Aziz and RFMF Chief of Staff, John Fox.

The new military chief says there is no malice in the two senior officers stepping down and they left on good terms.

“They went out of the RFMF under their own request.”

The Army Commander says the RFMF will be releasing a statement on this matter later today.

FBC News has also gathered there could also be some other changes made with Brigadier General Kalouniwai already stating he will implement a modernization plan in the RFMF during his five-year term.

Kalouniwai says he wants a modern view of the Force.

The new Army boss says he wants to lead the military with a positive attitude that people can trust.

Kalouniwai says he is aware of the greater expectations from the public for the office he now leads.

He says during his tenure he will do what is best for the institution to meet the expectation of society.